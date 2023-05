Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Insurance to Colorado District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Tenge Law Firm on behalf of Gen5 Corp., Sandra Renick and Robert Slaughter. The case is 1:23-cv-01276, Gen5 Corp. et al. v. Hartford.

Insurance

May 22, 2023, 8:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Gen5 Corp

Robert Slaughter

Sandra Renick

defendants

The Hartford

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute