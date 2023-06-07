Gen AI to Educate Court Parties? This Judge Is Already Pavin...

News From Law.com

When scrolling through the lineup of short videos from assistants explaining probation's curfews or how to check in for a case management meeting, it's easy to overlook that this website is a judge's—and that the videos are generated by artificial intelligence. Alongside his online court, Judge Scott U. Schlegel of the 24th Judicial District Court in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, has now released a series of AI-generated videos aiming to replace the often-forgotten explanatory pamphlets in courts' lobbies.

June 07, 2023, 6:12 PM

