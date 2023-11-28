Gen AI May Not Replace Legal Professionals, But It Will Forc...

News From Law.com

AI's potential power to displace legal professionals is a hot topic as studies repeatedly point to legal work as a sector of the workforce highly vulnerable to automation and language learning models.A Goldman Sachs report from earlier this year said 44% of legal work could be automated, second only to office and administrative support. Lawyers and tech vendors are asking whether this displacement of job functions will replace the work of legal professionals or enhance it.In pondering how development of generative AI tools could displace the roles of lawyers and staff at law firms, firm leaders often point to historical precedent of previous technological developments.

