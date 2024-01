News From Law.com

On Tuesday, generative artificial intelligence legal startup CallidusAI announced it closed a pre-seed funding round led by the AI Fund, the AI venture studio founded by Andrew Ng, a Stanford professor and founder of Google Brain, Landing AI and DeepLearning.AI. The round closed in December and also included funding from several angel investors.

AI & Automation

January 23, 2024, 7:01 AM

