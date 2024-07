News From Law.com

Hebbia, a document search startup powered by generative artificial intelligence, made two announcements last week: a new hire and a large funding round.On June 27, the company announced that it had raised $100 million in Series B, led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), bringing the company's valuation up to somewhere between $700 and $800 million, TechCrunch reported last week.

July 01, 2024, 3:51 PM