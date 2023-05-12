New Suit - Contract

Hyundai was slapped with a franchise lawsuit on Friday in California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders and Bass Sox Mercer on behalf of Gen 2 H-Cars d/b/a Frank Hyundai, accuses the defendant of wrongfully refusing to approve the plaintiff's sale of a motor vehicle franchise to a third-party purchaser. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00880, Gen 2 H-Cars Inc. v. Hyundai Motor America Inc.

May 12, 2023, 8:52 PM

nature of claim: 196/over a franchise dispute