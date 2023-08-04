Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Weil Gotshal & Manges on Friday removed a lawsuit against Digital Currency Group, an investment company that owns the bankrupt company Genesis and other crypto businesses, to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and JFB Legal on behalf of Gemini, a crypto exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins. According to the complaint, Gemini users loaned assets to Genesis which were then loaned to Three Arrows Capital for risky arbitrage trading; the collapse of Three Arrows, along with the collapse of FTX and other financial issues, caused Gemini users to incur significant losses. The case is 1:23-cv-06864, Gemini Trust Co. LLC v. Digital Currency Group Inc. et al.

Cryptocurrency

August 04, 2023, 5:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Gemini Trust Company, LLC

defendants

Digital Currency Group, Inc.

Barry Silbert

defendant counsels

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct