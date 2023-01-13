New Suit

Selman Breitman and Selman Leichenger Edson Hsu Newman Moore LLP filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in California Eastern District Court on behalf of Gemini Insurance Company. The suit, which names Dole Enterprises Inc. and Palla Farms LLC, seeks a declaration that Gemini has no duty to defend and indemnify Dole in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00058, Gemini Insurance Company v. Palla Farms, LLC, et al.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 4:14 PM