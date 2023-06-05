New Suit - Contract

Locke Lord filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of Gem Iron and Metals Inc. The complaint, which takes aim at defendant Cable Management LLC, seeks to recover over $170,000 that the defendant allegedly owes the plaintiff for breaching a contract for the purchase of goods. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00727, Gem Iron and Metals, Inc. v. Cable Management, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 05, 2023, 3:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Gem Iron and Metals, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Locke Lord

defendants

Cable Management, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract