New Suit - Contract

Hahn Loeser & Parks filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of GEM Industrial. The suit targets PA Solutions, which commissioned the plaintiff as an electrical subcontractor on two projects for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-13037, Gem Industrial, Inc. v. PA Solutions.

Construction & Engineering

December 15, 2022, 2:08 PM