New Suit - Contract

Hahn Loeser & Parks filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of GEM Industrial and Rudolph Libbe Inc. The suit targets Daifuku America Corp. over allegedly unpaid invoices for electrical work performed under a subcontract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-11899, GEM Industrial Inc. et al. v. Daifuku America Corp.

Construction & Engineering

August 15, 2022, 1:25 PM