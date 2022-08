Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Womble Bond Dickinson on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against N-Able Technologies to North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Cochran Firm Charlotte on behalf of Jean J. Gelin. The case is 5:22-cv-00345, Gelin v. N-Able Technologies, Inc.

Technology

August 30, 2022, 6:19 PM