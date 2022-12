Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clyde & Co. on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Delta Air Lines to Arizona District Court. The complaint was filed by Guidant Law on behalf of Angela Gelfand and Boris Gelfand, who were allegedly removed from a flight on the basis of their religion. The case is 2:22-cv-02162, Gelfand et al. v. Delta Air Lines Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 21, 2022, 7:57 PM