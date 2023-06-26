Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lathrop GPM removed a trade secret and trademark infringement lawsuit against Kansas State University Foundation and other defendants to Kansas District Court on Monday. The suit was filed pro se by Forrest L. Geist, CEO of Kansas Freedom Farms, concerning a dispute over his proprietary business plan and related mark, 'Technology Enhanced Agriculture.' Foulston Siefkin appears to defend Kansas State University. The case is 6:23-cv-01129, Geist v. Kansas State University Foundation et al.

Agriculture

June 26, 2023, 7:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Forrest L. Geist

defendants

David Toland

Grow Hays, Inc.

Kansas Department of Commerce

Kansas State University

Kansas State University Foundation

Network Kansas

Northwest Kansas Economic Innovation Center, Inc.

Western Kansas Rural Economic Development Alliance

defendant counsels

Jeter Turner Sook Baxter LLP

Kansas Department Of Commerce

Michael T. Raupp

Derek T. Teeter

Lathrop GPM

Foulston Siefkin

Klenda Austerman

Watkins Calcara, Chtd.

nature of claim: 880/