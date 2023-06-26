Attorneys at Lathrop GPM removed a trade secret and trademark infringement lawsuit against Kansas State University Foundation and other defendants to Kansas District Court on Monday. The suit was filed pro se by Forrest L. Geist, CEO of Kansas Freedom Farms, concerning a dispute over his proprietary business plan and related mark, 'Technology Enhanced Agriculture.' Foulston Siefkin appears to defend Kansas State University. The case is 6:23-cv-01129, Geist v. Kansas State University Foundation et al.
Agriculture
June 26, 2023, 7:36 PM