Who Got The Work

Alan L. Rupe of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for the Center for Housing Solutions Inc. in a pending collective employment action. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed Jan. 19 in Oklahoma Northern District Court by the Vaught Firm on behalf of individuals employed by the defendants who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell, is 4:23-cv-00028, Geist v. Center for Housing Solutions, Inc., The.

March 06, 2023, 5:44 AM