Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging elder abuse against Wells Fargo to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Young McRostie Todd on behalf of a plaintiff who asserts that a loan was taken out in her name without her knowledge, an action that has since been deemed identity theft by law enforcement. The suit also alleges that the defendant has thus far failed to properly acknowledge the forgery, and has instead referred the account for collection and repeatedly contacted the plaintiff in attempts to collect payments. The case is 3:22-cv-01221, Geise v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.