New Suit - Product Liability

Geico filed a product liability lawsuit against Cummins, an engine manufacturer, on Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by King & Jurgens, brings subrogation claims over fire damage allegedly caused by a defective boat engine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03398, Geico Marine Insurance Co. et al. v. Cummins Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 21, 2022, 5:59 PM