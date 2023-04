New Suit

Geico filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against two anonymous defendants on Thursday in Arizona District Court. The suit, filed by Snell & Wilmer, seeks a declaration that Geico has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit alleging that one of the parties gave the other party an STD in an insured vehicle. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00187, Geico Indemnity Co. et al. v. M.M. et al.

Insurance

April 20, 2023, 8:34 PM

Plaintiffs

GEICO Casualty Company

GEICO Indemnity Company

Plaintiffs

Snell & Wilmer

defendants

M.M.

R.S.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute