New Suit

Geico filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Tahiti Beach Club Restaurant and other defendants on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Young Bill Boles Palmer Duke & Thompson, seeks a declaration that Geico has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit for personal injuries stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-61744, Geico General Insurance Co. v. Quiniou-Jaeger et al.