New Suit

Geico filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the City of San Luis Obispo, Colorado Structures d/b/a CSI Construction and other defendants on Monday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by McCormick Barstow Sheppard Wayte & Carruth, seeks a declaration that Geico has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying wrongful death lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00507, Geico General Insurance Co. v. Iarussi et al.