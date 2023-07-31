New Suit

Shook, Hardy & Bacon filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of GEICO Casualty Co. The complaint, which pursues claims against Megan Johnson and other defendants, seeks a declaration that Geico has no duty to defend and indemnify policyholders in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00957, GEICO Casualty Company v. Johnson et al.

Insurance

July 31, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

GEICO Casualty Company

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

defendants

Harold Leigh Jones

Marcus J Albino

Megan Taylor Johnson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute