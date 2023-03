New Suit

Geico filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, brought by Husch Blackwell, targets Kenneth N. Hall in connection with underlying injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The case is 2:23-cv-04054, GEICO Casualty Company v. Hall.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

GEICO Casualty Company

Husch Blackwell

defendants

Kenneth N Hall

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute