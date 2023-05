New Suit - Personal Injury

Geico filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Western District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The complaint was brought by the Law Office of J. Morgan Passman against an employee of the Army National Guard. The case is 1:23-cv-00584, Geico Casualty Co v. USA et al.

Insurance

May 03, 2023, 3:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Geico Casualty Co

defendants

Tynisha M Honore

USA

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision