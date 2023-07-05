New Suit

Geico, an auto insurance company, filed a complaint for declaratory judgment against Javier Uribe, Leticia Uribe and Randy Williams Wednesday in Nevada District Court. The lawsuit, brought by McCormick, Barstow, Sheppard, Wayte & Carruth, seeks a declaration that Geico has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01031, GEICO Advantage Insurance Company v. Williams et al.

Insurance

July 05, 2023, 7:30 PM

GEICO Advantage Insurance Company

McCormick Barstow Sheppard

Javier Uribe

Leticia Uribe

Randy Williams

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute