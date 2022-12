New Suit

Geico sued Amber D. Weilert and David J. Weilert Thursday in Washington Western District Court over an insurance coverage dispute arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision. The court action was filed by Wathen Leid Hall Rider. The lawsuit seeks a declaration as to whether Geico is required to allow underinsured motorist stacking. The defendants are represented by Frey Buck PS. The case is 3:22-cv-05997, GEICO Advantage Insurance Company v. Weilert et al.