Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against United Airlines to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Ahlberg Law on behalf of Paul Gregory Gehring, who was allegedly terminated after voicing his religious opposition to the company's support of LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The case is 8:22-cv-02705, Gehring v. United Airlines Inc.