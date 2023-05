Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frost Brown Todd on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Tennessee Orthopaedic Clinics to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Nelson Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff claiming age bias. The case is3:23-cv-00153, Gedelman v. Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance, P.A.

Health Care

May 03, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Christy Gedelman

defendants

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance, P.A.

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination