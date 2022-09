Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Holland & Knight on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Hoegh Autoliners to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Marc H. Richman on behalf of Tesfaye Gebrewold, whose vehicle was allegedly damaged in transit between Texas and Djibouti. The case is 3:22-cv-02070, Gebrewold v. Hoegh Autoliners Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

September 16, 2022, 7:27 PM