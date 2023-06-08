Lawyers at Armstrong Teasdale on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against EquipmentShare.com and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The complaint was filed by Heckenbach Law on behalf of a former sales representative who asserts that he was forced to resign after having to submit to breath and urine analysis following a vehicular accident, and then threatened repeatedly by management in connection with his noncompete agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-01457, Geber v. Equipmentshare.com Inc et al.
June 08, 2023, 2:07 PM