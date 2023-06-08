Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Armstrong Teasdale on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against EquipmentShare.com and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The complaint was filed by Heckenbach Law on behalf of a former sales representative who asserts that he was forced to resign after having to submit to breath and urine analysis following a vehicular accident, and then threatened repeatedly by management in connection with his noncompete agreement. The case is 1:23-cv-01457, Geber v. Equipmentshare.com Inc et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 08, 2023, 2:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Carson Geber

defendants

Chad Shubin

Equipmentshare.com Inc.

Jeff Waites

defendant counsels

Armstrong Teasdale

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches