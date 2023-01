Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against 3M, the producer of Post-It notes and other consumer and industrial goods, to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by attorney Dennis L. Richard on behalf of Cory Geason. The case is 5:23-cv-00001, Geason v. 3M Company.