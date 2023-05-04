New Suit - Contract

Snell & Wilmer and Fox Rothschild filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Utah District Court on behalf of GE Prolec Transformers. The suit, which claims over $2.3 million in damages due to negligence, targets Mountain States Transformer Service, which was commissioned to perform repairs on a transformer used by third party Dominion Energy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00290, Ge Prolec Transformers v. Mountain States Transformer Service.

Energy

May 04, 2023, 5:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Ge Prolec Transformers

Plaintiffs

Snell & Wilmer

defendants

Mountain States Transformer Service

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract