The legal chief of newly spun-off GE HealthCare received $7 million in his first 11 months on the job, according to a newly filed proxy statement. 2022 pay for general counsel and secretary Frank Jimenez included $5.2 million in stock awards, with $2.3 million of that as a new-hire sign-on equity award. His salary was $728,571 with non-equity incentive plan pay of $458,483 and $664,485 in other income.

April 05, 2023, 12:27 PM

