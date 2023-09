News From Law.com

In a profession that markets itself on client service, clients are often at the crux of attorneys' mental health issues. That's according to the American Lawyer's 2023 Mental Health Survey, which polled roughly 2,500 Big Law attorneys on how their work impacted their mental well-being. "Clients' 24/7 demands (that often don't need a 2 hour turnaround) encourage a race to the bottom," a Polsinelli counsel said.

September 06, 2023, 5:00 AM

