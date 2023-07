Removed To Federal Court

Day Pitney removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Selective Insurance Co. of America to Connecticut District Court on Friday. The suit, for certain property loss claims, was filed by attorney William C. Charamut on behalf of Connecticut Classic Car Co. The case is 3:23-cv-00965, Gcs Enterprises LLC d/b/a Connecticut Classic Car Company v. Selective Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

July 21, 2023, 12:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Gcs Enterprises LLC d/b/a Connecticut Classic Car Company

defendants

Selective Insurance Company of America

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute