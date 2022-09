News From Law.com

Managing corporate directors often falls to general counsel, but lawyers in charge of those duties are generally pessimistic about their effectiveness, according to a survey of 125 general counsel released Tuesday. Just under half (49%) of surveyed general counsel believe they have what it takes to identify skills gaps for open director positions, Gartner found in its 2022 Corporate Governance and Board Management Benchmark.

September 21, 2022, 6:59 AM