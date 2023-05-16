GCs Are Receiving More of Their Pay in Bonuses, Exacerbating...

News From Law.com

Bonuses are making up a growing percentage of general counsel pay, according to a new report that found the trend is complicating efforts to wipe out pay disparities between men and men. The survey noted that bonuses now represent 40% to 50% of GC compensation in the United States, a sharp increase that reflects GCs' rising stature in the C-suite. But men are scooping up significantly larger bonuses than women, according to the survey of more than 3,300 attorneys from 46 countries.

May 16, 2023, 7:38 AM

