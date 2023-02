Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson Coburn on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against AmDocs Inc. and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Kilgore & Kilgore on behalf of GCorp International, which accuses the defendants of conspiring to poach engineers who have received immigration sponsorship and specialized training. The case is 3:23-cv-00397, GCorp International, Inc. v. AmDocs, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

February 21, 2023, 6:18 PM