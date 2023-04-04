New Suit

Wilson Elser filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of a pool of insurers, including Atlantic Specialty and Markel American. The suit, targeting Eagle E&R LLC, Richard Perry and other defendants, seeks a declaratory judgment that the defendants are not entitled to coverage from the plaintiffs related to the partial sinking of a dredge. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00103, Gcm H/M Underwriting Pool 2022 Companies And Interests (Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, Markel American Insurance Company, Procentury Insurance Company, and Mitsui Sumitomo Ins. Co. Of America) v. Eagle E&R, LLC et al.

Insurance

April 04, 2023, 2:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Gcm H/M Underwriting Pool 2022 Companies And Interests (Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, Markel American Insurance Company, Procentury Insurance Company, and Mitsui Sumitomo Ins. Co. Of America)

Plaintiffs

Wilson Elser

defendants

Charles Simmons

Eagle E&R, LLC

Michael Sanchez

Richard Perry

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute