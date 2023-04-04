Wilson Elser filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of a pool of insurers, including Atlantic Specialty and Markel American. The suit, targeting Eagle E&R LLC, Richard Perry and other defendants, seeks a declaratory judgment that the defendants are not entitled to coverage from the plaintiffs related to the partial sinking of a dredge. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00103, Gcm H/M Underwriting Pool 2022 Companies And Interests (Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, Markel American Insurance Company, Procentury Insurance Company, and Mitsui Sumitomo Ins. Co. Of America) v. Eagle E&R, LLC et al.
Insurance
April 04, 2023, 2:05 PM