New Suit

Allstate was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was brought by the Hodge Law Firm on behalf of GCI Consolidated LLC, doing business as Golf Club of Illinois Links Limited Partnership Rolling Knolls. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03807, Gci Consolidated, LLC d/b/a Golf Club of Illinois Links Limited Partnership Rolling Knolls, LLC v. Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 15, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Gci Consolidated, LLC d/b/a Golf Club of Illinois Links Limited Partnership Rolling Knolls, LLC

Plaintiffs

Hodge Law Firm, PLLC

defendants

Allied Property and Casualty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute