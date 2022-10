New Suit - Patent

Medical device manufacturer GCE Gas Control Equipment filed a patent lawsuit against 3B Medical Manufacturing on Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by Sheppard Mullin, seeks a declaration that GCE's Zen-O portable oxygen concentrator system does not infringe any patents owned by 3B. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02550, GCE Gas Control Equipment Inc. v. 3B Medical Manufacturing LLC.

Health Care

October 05, 2022, 4:57 PM