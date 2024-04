News From Law.com

Switzerland-based Garmin Ltd.'s general counsel for the last quarter-century, Andrew Etkind, is stepping down and passing his role to a longtime deputy, Associate General Counsel Josh Maxfield. Etkind joined the multinational technology firm in 1998 as its first general counsel and played a pivotal role in orchestrating the company's initial public offering two years later and its rapid growth this century.

Technology

April 08, 2024, 2:28 PM

