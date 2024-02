News From Law.com

David Strauss has left the flower delivery firm FTD, where he has been general counsel for two years, and accepted the GC post at The Weather Co., which IBM sold to a private equity firm this month. The Weather Co. is based in Atlanta and owns weather.com, as well as The Weather Channel app and website, and Weather Underground, a provider of real-time weather information.

February 20, 2024, 9:56 AM

