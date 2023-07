News From Law.com

Northrop Grumman has promoted from within for its next corporate vice president and general counsel. Kathryn Gilchrist Simpson, vice president and associate general counsel in the aerospace and defense giant's Mission Systems unit, will succeed Sheila Cheston in October. Cheston plans to retire in December after 13 years at the Falls Church, Virginia-based company.

Aerospace & Defense

July 13, 2023, 11:57 AM

