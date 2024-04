News From Law.com

Haynes and Boone attorneys, in concert with The Hearst Corp. office of general counsel, obtained on appeal dismissal of a defamation suit filed by a prominent heart surgeon against ProPublica and the Houston Chronicle. The First District Court of Appeals reversed a Harris County district court order that denied the publications' motion to dismiss under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, which protects free speech.

Health Care

April 30, 2024, 10:20 AM

nature of claim: /