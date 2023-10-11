GC Compensation Report: Men Still Outnumber Women, Though Di...

News From Law.com

Compensation for general counsel at New Jersey-based public companies remains characteristically high, though in terms of gender diversity, the list still has some room for improvement. Those are key takeaways from this year's GC Compensation report. Of the 20 general counsel on this year's list, just six (30%) are women. That's a lower proportion than last year. It's worth noting, though, that this year's top spot is again held by a woman: Trecia M. Canty of PBF Energy.

New Jersey

October 11, 2023, 9:45 AM

