GC Compensation Rebounds in New Jersey | Law.com Radar

Compensation for top in-house lawyers at New Jersey publicly traded corporations grew last year after receding in 2020, according to companies' securities filings. That's in lockstep with a national trend. Among the group included on this year's list, average salary for 2021 was $535,673, which is a year-over-year increase of nearly 10%. And this list's median salary figure ($518,462) represents an even steeper climb (15.2%). Topping the list is Marilyn J. Wasser of Realogy Holdings, who earned $2.7 million in total cash.

New Jersey

October 05, 2022, 4:34 PM