Who Got The Work

Gerald B. Kline and Tobias C. Tatum Sr. of Taylor English Duma have stepped in as defense counsel to Charles A. Farrell a/k/a Tony Farrell and PTS Direct Benefits LLC in a pending lawsuit. The suit, over unpaid ownership distributions, was filed Nov. 28 in Georgia Northern District Court by Arnall Golden Gregory and Craig E. Rothburd PA on behalf of Joseph Gazzo III. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William M. Ray II, is 4:22-cv-00260, Gazzo v. Pts Direct Benefits, LLC et al.

Georgia

January 13, 2023, 7:45 AM