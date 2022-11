New Suit - Contract

Arnall Golden Gregory and Craig E. Rothburd PA filed a lawsuit Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Joseph Gazzo III. The suit, over unpaid ownership distributions, pursues claims against Mitchell Brumlow, Charles A. Farrell a/k/a Tony Farrell and PTS Direct Benefits LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00260, Gazzo v. Pts Direct Benefits, LLC et al.

Georgia

November 30, 2022, 6:22 AM