New Suit - Product Liability

Target and Walmart were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court alleging that the retailer failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was filed by Keller Postman LLC on behalf of a mother who says taking the drug while pregnant caused her child to develop attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05168, Gazley et al v. Target Corporation et al.