Who Got The Work

Jeffrey Schwartz and Saira G. Shakir of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to represent LHC Group, a provider of in-home health care services, and Floyd Homecare LLC in a pending lawsuit for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The suit was filed Aug. 5 in Georgia Northern District Court by The Garber Law Firm on behalf of Haley Gazerro. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Harold L. Murphy, is 4:22-cv-00172, Gazerro v. LHC Group Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 19, 2022, 9:29 AM